It’s been a slower snow season to date than many would have hoped, but the mountain resorts have still been able to deliver plenty of winter holiday fun this month, which continues this week.

Almost half a metre a natural falls in the first two weeks of July, together with conducive snowmaking conditions have enabled both Falls Creek and Mt Hotham to get many of their lifts running and substantive terrain opened.

While much of the more advanced terrain is awaiting further falls to open, skiers and snowboarders have been enjoying the wide array of groomed runs on offer, with the benefit of sunny weather.

Of course, on-snow pursuits are only part of the winter experience.

Apres’ entertainment is in abundance at both resorts, with hospitality venues serving up something for all tastes.

Falls Creek will celebrate its Christmas in July this Saturday, with festivities featuring on-snow fun, family-friendly activities and a magical evening celebration in the heart of the village (Santa's Street Party, 5:30pm–7:30pm), as well as Christmas night skiing from 6:15pm to 8:45pm.

Not surprisingly given the trend of recent seasons and a slow snow start, day visitation continue to be going from strength to strength at the resorts.

Some are headed for the slopes while those interested in snowplay and tobogganing are making their way to Windy Corner at Falls and Wire Plain at Hotham.

According to Alpine Resorts Victoria, Mt Hotham had 30,874 visitors and Falls Creek 27,454 visitors during the two week Victorian school holidays.

For the first six weeks of this season (up until 12 July) Hotham has seen 49,470 visitors at Falls Creek 41,156 visitors.

That’s the fifth highest for Hotham and sixth highest for Falls Creek over the past decade.

At the same time, visitor days (reflecting overnight stays) are among the lowest in the past decade.

Hotham's visitor days for the first six weeks total 83,350 which is third least in past decade - almost half that of season 2022; while Falls Creek's visitor days of 71,236 is second least in past decade - less than half that of season 2022 which was 158,880.

• For the latest resort information, including snow reports and activities during season 2026, visit mthotham.com.au, fallscreek.com.au, and visitdinnerplain.com.au