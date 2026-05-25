Members of the Myrtleford CFA are currently in the process of installing smoke detectors in residences throughout the Myrtleford area, as part of the government-funded Smoke Alarm Subsidy Scheme, which provides specialised smoke alarms to deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals through the Victorian Aids and Equipment Program.

The community safety team at CFA District 24 are currently taking appointments for the free installation of smoke alarms for eligible residents: people who are older and/or less mobile, live with a disability, anyone experiencing social or financial disadvantage or are living at higher risk of house fire.

Some 1800 flyers were sent out to Myrtleford residences via a recent letterbox drop campaign, however less than 30 households have called on the local brigade for assistance with the installation so far.

Myrtleford Fire Brigade captain Gloria Pizzolitto has urged the community to install smoke alarms and test them regularly, as they provide an early warning of fire to give people valuable time to escape safely.

"Fires can spread quickly, especially at night when people are asleep and may not smell smoke," she said.

"Early detection saves lives...smoke alarms can alert occupants before flames become widespread or conditions become deadly.

"Even an extra minute or two can mean the difference between a safe evacuation and serious injury.

"Smoke is highly dangerous, as is can be toxic and gases can overcome people within minutes.

"Regular testing ensures reliability: alarms can fail due to flat batteries, dust, age, or faults if they are not maintained.

"Small maintenance tasks make a big difference; even testing monthly, replacing batteries when needed and replacing alarms every 10 years helps keep them effective."

For the best fire protection, Captain Pizzolitto said residents should: install smoke alarms on every level of the home; place alarms in and or near bedrooms and living areas; clean alarms regularly according to manufacturer instructions; replace batteries annually unless using a 10-year sealed battery model and replace the entire alarm unit every 10 years.

To book the service, phone Amanda on 0407 604 012 or Adele on 0412 148 626.

For more information, visit: https://www.expression.com.au/services/smoke-alarm-subsidy.