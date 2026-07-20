Bright senior footballers collected their sixth consecutive victory to lock in a top two finish after a comprehensive performance against Milawa last Saturday.

Despite missing a few first-team regulars on their way to another OKFNL senior finals series, the Mountain Men sealed a 104-point away win on the back of a dominant final quarter as the scoreboard stopped at 20.15 (135) to 5.1 (31).

In near-perfect conditions on a beautiful July day at Milawa Recreation Reserve, both teams came out strong in the opening term and the less-fancied Demons took it up to the favourites in general play, and had their moments of dominance, albeit trailing by a couple of goals at quarter time.

Bright did enough to keep the game on their terms in the second and third, keeping Milawa to one goal while notching up three of their own to hold a 47-point advantage with a quarter to play.

But that wasn’t enough for the Mountain Men, who slammed on 10 goals in the last quarter to obliterate the home side in the final 30 minutes of game time to push the margin into three figures.

Luke Quirk was the star of the show with nine goals, a personal best at Bright in his three-year stint at the club – he now takes his season tally to 57 goals from 14 appearances to sit second on the league leaderboard.

Bernie Ruaro was among the goals with a bag of five, Sam Dalbosco and Clay Cambridge-Dillon controlled the midfield, while Kieren Jamierson and Reuben Jamieson patrolled the defensive arc.

A tougher assignment will await this Saturday as fourth-placed Moyhu travel to Pioneer Park to keep their top three hopes alive.

A grade netballers falls short against Demons

After an ultra-competitive fortnight against finalists Bonnie Doon and Goorambat, Bright A grade netballers fell to Milawa in a battle of sixth versus seventh by 14 goals.

Both sides are at a similar stage of development, with the two squads promoting their promising youth to complement the experienced players on court.

The visitors were playing catch up for the entire game as Milawa held the lead for the full four quarters, extending their advantage from four, to eight and then twelve in the opening three periods of play.

The Demons held firm in the last quarter to round out an impressive 48-34 home win.

After a tough month of matches, Bright (eighth) will be confident in their ability to end a four-game losing streak against Moyhu (10th) this Saturday afternoon back on their home court.