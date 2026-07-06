Crowds gathered at both Bright and Mount Beauty NAIDOC Week commemorations on Monday 6 July, to recognise the histories, cultures and lived experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, both from the region and around the country.

Taungurung Elder, Uncle Glen Austin, welcomed attendees to his Country at the inaugural flag-raising event for NAIDOC Week in Bright, with a smoking ceremony which acknowledged the smoke as a means of cleansing under the presence of Bunjil, the wedge-tailed eagle.

This was followed by a grounding practice led by Gamilaroi health and wellness facilitator, Lee Couch, before the raising of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags.

The event was attended by a representative from Gellung Warl, staff members from Alpine Shire Council, Ambulance Victoria, Indigo Shire Council, Myrtleford P-12, and Parks Victoria, and children and staff from Alpine View Children's Centre.

Later that same day in Mount Beauty, Alpine Health staff, community members and local leaders gathered to mark the beginning of NAIDOC Week 2026, with a flag-raising ceremony to honour the history, cultures and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

"As we celebrate 50 years of NAIDOC Week, this year's theme, 'The Next Generation: Strength, Vision and Legacy', reminds us of the importance of listening, learning and working together to create stronger, more inclusive communities," an Alpine Health spokesperson said.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us to celebrate the start of NAIDOC Week.

"We look forward to continuing the celebrations across the Alpine Shire in Myrtleford on the weekend."

The community are invited to continue celebrating NAIDOC Week, at the Piazza in Myrtleford this Saturday, 11 July.

From 10am to 1pm, the third annual NAIDOC Week celebration will see a healing circle facilitated by Lee Couch, entertainment from Brett Lee and Madi Colville Walker, as well as other cultural activities and market stalls.