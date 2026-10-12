September rainfall up on last year

Most areas throughout the Ovens Valley had a wetter first month of spring than last year, with some experiencing their wettest September since 2022. According to TAFCO weather station data, Myrtleford had 56.2mm of rainfall last month, which was up on 37.6mm last year and 27mm in 2023, but less than 60mm in 2024 and 118.6mm in 2022. Bright had 76.6mm last month compared to 49.2mm in 2025; Buffalo Creek had 57.2mm compared to 43mm; Dederang had 51.4mm compared to 27.6mm; and Eurobin had 67.6mm compared to 56.2mm. Porepunkah had 78.4mm for September, which was well up on 37.8mm last year, 64.8mm in 2024, 36mm in 2023, but signficantly less than the 142.6mm in September of 2022. Rosewhite also had its wettest September in four years, with its 56.4mm last month more than its 48.2mm, 54.4mm and 21.8mm in the three predecessing years, but less than half the 139.6mm in September 2022. Whorouly's 40.6mm last month was more than last year's 33.6mm and 20mm in 2023, but below the 59.4mm in 2024 and 106.4mm in 2022. Buckland Gap had 54.6mm last month, above 42.2mm in 2025 and 25.8mm in 2023, but below 71.2mm in 2024 and 143.4mm in 2022. All localities had significant rainfall in the first week of October, with Myrtleford 49mm, Bright 57.6mm, Buffalo Creek 43.2mm, Porepunkah 52.4mm, Whorouly 52.4mm, Dederang 50.6mm, Eurobin 51.2mm, Rosewhite 54.4mm, and Buckland Gap 37.6mm.