C grade

The Porepunkah Panthers C grade are making a late charge for the finals with a convincing 9-3 win over the Wodonga Warriors on Sunday.

Wodonga got on the board in the first inning’s scoring one run.

Porepunkah Panthers then captured the lead with Jason Brown hitting big over centre field to score two runs and Jarrod McCormack singled up the middle to score another two.

Leading 4-1 going into the second dig, Wodonga were denied the runs, with Panthers outfielder Geordie McEwan taking a spectacular catch (one of two for the day) to get the out and pitcher Wade Pronk striking out two batters.

The Panthers then went into bat and scored another four runs, with Randy Skippen getting on base with his second safe hit of the day, and Peter Alexander scoring a run with a hard-hit ball over shortstop.

An error by Wodonga scored two runs and a sacrifice hit by Jarrod McCormack scored another run.

The last run for the Panthers came in the last innings, when club legend James Rodgers put on a baseball lesson - he hit beautifully into the right field, stole second on a wild pickoff, went to third on a hit and a wild throw to third saw him steal home.

Porepunkah’s pitcher Wade Pronk continued to impress, the starter allowed zero hits and three runs (two earned) over four innings, striking out eight and walking five.

B grade

In a showdown of first versus second on the ladder it was the Panthers who rallied late in a game, to tie the match, finishing with a 6-6 result.

Wodonga Warriors got the jump in the first three innings scoring three runs - in the field, it was Panthers shortstop Rory Clarke standing out, stopping lots of grounders on a wet day and making the game’s only double play with a nice catch and a throw to second base for the two outs.

Panthers second baseman Ryan Banks was the damaging batter for the day batting in two runs with a laser to centre field.

Wodonga then batted in another three runs to take a 6-2 lead going into the last dig.

Porepunkah’s Paige Anders and catcher Mason Anders both received walks, followed by Heath Anders and Paul Meddings.

Panther Damon Barker once again delivered when needed having the team’s second safe hit of the day, after himself being hit hard on the elbow last at bat.

A wild pitch delivered the run to tie the game and Wodonga got the three outs required to end the game.

Luca Bathelmes opened the game for Porepunkah, the righty gave up six hits and four runs (three earned) over three innings, striking out three and walking three.

Heath Anders came in as relief pitcher and allowed only two runs over two and a half innings.

Next week the Panthers play at home, with games on all day for those wanting to come and watch.

Under 12, under 15 – washed out.