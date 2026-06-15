One of the frontrunners for league glory was handed a shock upset on the weekend, with Myrtleford Savoy’s division one men’s side handed a 1-3 loss at home.

Taking to Savoy Park on Saturday evening, Myrtleford struck early but were unable to come away with the three points.

Lewis Holloway found the back of the net just nine minutes in, with Savoy holding firm with a 1-0 lead at the half.

There were plenty of chances from both teams, but nothing eventuated, courtesy of the woodwork and diving goalies.

Boomers’ Andrew Grove equalised in the 68th, before Kye McMillan (85’) put Boomers ahead.

Scrambling, Savoy searched for the winner, given chance after chance at returning the game to parity, but to no avail.

It was Grove who would put the game to bed with his second goal of the match coming in the second minute of added time.

“It’s a disappointing result, both teams played great football but we should have been up by more at half-time,” Savoy coach Jayden Vescio said.

“We hit the bar and both keepers made some really good saves - if we go in 2-0 up at half-time, the game is so different.”

“Both teams pushed for a winner which was great and again we missed chances and they took theirs.”

Savoy slip to third overall after their third loss of the season, sitting within a game of top spot on 27 points.

Their next match becomes even more important, set to host second-placed Melrose at Savoy Park this weekend.

Melrose have been a danger side for Myrtleford in recent seasons, most recently being on the wrong end of a 4-1 touch-up back in round two of this season.

Vescio said it was a massive fixture both on and off the pitch.

“It sets up a monster Saturday night game against Melrose at home, where we can write the wrongs of our round two game with them,” he said.

“It's a special night as we also have a joint 20- and 10-year reunion to celebrate the 2006 league championship and 2016 cup win.”

Action kicks off at Savoy Park on Saturday at 5.30pm.

In other results from the weekend, the reserves came away with a 2-0 win, while the over 35s went down 1-3.