For more than 16 years, Sue Nicoll has been quietly changing lives through kindness, compassion and an unwavering commitment to her community. Through her volunteering with the Aged Care Volunteer Visitors Scheme, the Whorouly resident has become far more than a visitor to the older people she supports - she has become a trusted friend and often the highlight of someone’s week. Whether visiting people in residential care or in their own homes, Sue brings warmth, laughter, and genuine connection. At Barwidgee Lodge in Myrtleford, Sue celebrated 50 years of volunteering for Alpine Health. She takes the time to listen to residents’ stories, memories, and passions, helping ease loneliness and reminding people they are valued and cared for. She also works as their trusted hairdresser. Sue also independently organises special celebrations including high teas, birthdays, Easter, Christmas, Mother’s Day and Father’s Day events. These gatherings create joy, connection, and treasured memories for residents and their families, who deeply appreciate Sue’s care and thoughtfulness. Beyond aged care, Sue continues to make a remarkable impact. As president of Inner Wheel, she leads fundraising efforts supporting cord blood research and projects assisting communities in Timor. She also helped raise funds for Friends of Lacluta, supporting carers and children with disabilities, and has dedicated 40 years to the Whorouly Library Hall Committee, where Sue is the secretary, helping strengthen an important community space. Aged Care Volunteer Visitor (ACVVS) program officer Emma Gerrett said Sue’s compassion, generosity, and dedication embody the true spirit of volunteering, making a lasting difference in the lives of so many people. "Thank you, Sue for all you’ve done and continue to do for the community," she said. "You’re an inspiration and a treasure to us all. "If you have a little spare time, help make a difference in your community. "One hour a fortnight can change someone’s world and yours too." To find out more about becoming an Aged Care Volunteer Visitor, call 1300 843 236 or email acvvs@thecentre.vic.edu.au.