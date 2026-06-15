Myrtleford Hospital will pilot Alpine Health's new District Nursing Walk-In Clinic from 1 July this year.

The new service is part of Alpine Health's commitment to helping keep healthcare local by providing convenient access to nursing care and support without the need for an appointment.

Operating every Monday and Wednesday from 1pm to 2pm (excluding public holidays), the clinic will provide affordable access to a range of healthcare services including wound care and dressing changes, blood pressure checks, glucose monitoring, health monitoring, post-hospital support and referrals to appropriate services.

The pilot service will be delivered by Alpine Health's experienced District Nursing team, including district nursing coordinator Joanne Thornton.

Ms Thornton said the clinic was designed to provide timely support for people with non-life-threatening health concerns and help residents stay well in their own community.

"We know sometimes people need a simple dressing change, a blood pressure check, or support after leaving hospital, but may not be able to see their regular healthcare provider straight away," she said.

"This clinic provides an easy, local option where people can walk in, receive care from our experienced nursing team and be connected with additional services if required."

Alpine Health director of clinical operations for Myrtleford, Lisa Townsend, said the pilot reflects Alpine Health's commitment to improving access to healthcare for local communities.

"Keeping healthcare local is one of the most important ways we can support our communities," she said.

"This pilot service will help us better understand local demand and how a walk-in nursing model can support residents to access timely care close to where they live.

"The pilot will help Alpine Health understand community demand and evaluate how a walk-in nursing model could support residents across the Alpine Shire.

"Findings from the pilot will inform future service planning and opportunities to expand the model to other Alpine Health sites."

The clinic is available to anyone over six years of age, with a fee of $5 per visit applies for up to two visits.

If ongoing care is required, a referral to District Nursing can be arranged.