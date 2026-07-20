Myrtleford Savoy senior men face a challenging road to league glory following a 5-0 loss to Albury City at Jelbart Park on Sunday, breaking a 10-game unbeaten run.

It was a top of the table clash which received a much-hyped build up, but it would be City’s explosive counter-attacking ability which stole the show.

Albury now sit three points and goal difference clear of Savoy on top of the ladder.

Vescio said after a strong first hour of play, the team’s defence lost shape and City capitalised.

“The score probably doesn’t reflect the game but that’s why they are top of the league,” he said.

“Good sides take their chances and that they did.

“We will regroup and go again next weekend.”

It was a clash of playstyles in the first half with neither team gaining any clear ascendency in general play.

Savoy’s possession-first method was causing some headaches for the City defence and created chances early, but it would be City’s Victor Sadi who would strike first in the 39th minute.

“They were quite direct with good long balls and a defensive lapse cost us the first goal,” Vescio said.

The home side would take that lead into half time and the arm wrestle continued into the early stages of the second half.

Vescio said the game took a turn for the worse for Myrtleford when defender Brenton Cook was forced to be taken off after copping a ball to the face.

Moments after the substitution, Albury’s Sam Noble would double his team’s lead in the 55th minute.

Matt Heap would come off the bench for Albury and score twice as Myrtleford threw more men forward in a last-ditch effort to claim a result.

The loss broke a run of 10 games unbeaten for Savoy and they will look to rebound against Albury Hotspurs back at Savoy Park this Sunday.

Coming off a bye last weekend, the senior women will be looking to repeat their heroics from earlier in the month when they face top of the table Albury Hotspurs.

The team secured an unlikely 1-0 win the last time they met to give themselves a buffer in the top four of the standings.

In other Savoy results last weekend, the reserve men showed plenty of resilience to come away with a point, securing a 2-2 draw with Albury City.

The under 12s put on the performance of the day, putting on a clinic in the attacking end to win 6-3, while the under 13s fought out a 0-0 draw.

The under 16 boys (0-2), under 16 girls (0-11), over 35s (3-4) and thirds (0-2) went down in defeats.