Braces to Tom La Spina and Scott Peggie led Myrtleford Savoy’s senior men to a 4-0 thumping of Albury United, but a more important match looms large.

With goals in the 17th and 27th to La Spina, as well as Peggie in the 39th, Savoy enjoyed a three-goal lead at the half, with the cues well and truly going in the rack.

Myrtleford simply dominated United, using their clean possession, speed and athleticism to deny United even a semblance of a goal.

A 90th minute strike from Peggie was the icing on the cake, completing the payback for Savoy’s round five loss to United.

Coach Jayden Vescio said the team was firing on all cylinders.

“We started well, we scored two early goals and pretty much dominated the first half, it probably could’ve been four or five,” he said.

“After half-time we went into cruise-mode, we scored two goals which were disallowed for offside which were probably there.

“Maybe we had one eye on next week, but we just didn’t reach any great heights – it was cold, wet, they probably didn’t want to be out there and I reckon some of use just wanted to get through the game unscathed.

“We just cruised, tried to play a bit of possession football, tried a few different things and then probably tried to push to score a lot more than having better build-up play.

“But I think when the final whistle went, the boys were just rapt to get it out of the way with no cards and no injuries.”

Vescio praised his goal scorers for their attitude and versatility across the season.

“Tom's come on in leaps and bounds - we call him Mr. Fix-It because he can play a centre-half, he can play a fullback, he can play on a wing, he can play in the guts,” he said.

“He's finally got a little bit of continuity playing out wide.

“He was electric in the first 45 [minutes], he's the fittest player, he’s really good, he's a hard trainer. “And Peggie, he wanted extra minutes last week, so he played in the twos when we had a bye and I tried a couple of different things with him in different positions.

“Scott's massive for us in there, he pulls all the strings in the middle of the park.”

The win over United sees the senior men sit even on points at the top of the ladder with Albury City, eight points clear of third, but this weekend will be massive for their season, with Savoy set to host City in a one vs two showdown.

The group’s defensive skills will be put to the test by City’s powerhouse scoring apparatus, with Albury having scored a whopping 58 goals to this point of the season.

Vescio said it was the first match of a massive block if they wanted to win the league.

“I actually don't think this week will determine who wins the league, it's just being so tight,” he said.

“They're coming off a bye, so I think they'll be fairly cherry ripe.

“They're a super team, they're young, they take the game on.

“I think we've conceded less goals than them, but they've scored a truckload more, so they concede goals, but they also score a ton of goals.

“We'll have a good, experienced back six, which I think are all back in.”

Myrtleford Savoy takes on Albury City from 3pm this Sunday at Jelbart Park.

In other matches, the reserve men banked a monster 5-0 thrashing, while the thirds came in with a hard-fought 3-2 win.