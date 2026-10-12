A fantastic weekend for Myrtleford Saints boys and girls at the Wangaratta Junior Basketball Tournament, with Myrtleford teams bringing home two out of three grand final wins.

It was an outstanding performance from Myrtleford’s under 12s, who remained undefeated throughout the entire tournament.

They capped off a brilliant weekend by defeating the Wodonga Wolves in the division two grand final, holding on for a two-point victory.

An incredible effort from the entire team.

The Saints’ under 14 boys also had a tournament to remember, winning all their round games before taking home the division two grand final victory against the Rochester Tigers, finishing 40–34.

A fantastic achievement and a well-deserved result.

Myrtleford’s under 18 boys also put in a tremendous effort, showing plenty of hustle, determination and resilience throughout the tournament.

Although they fell short in the division two grand final, they should be incredibly proud of the way they competed and represented the club.

Myrtleford basketball are so proud of all our teams and the way they continue to represent the Saints community.

With such strong performances across our first two tournaments, the season is already looking very promising.

Congratulations to all our players, coaches and team managers on a fantastic weekend.

Bring on the rest of the season.