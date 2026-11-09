Saints success at Shep tournament

The weekend’s Greater Shepparton Basketball D2/D3 Tournament was a successful one for Myrtleford’s junior basketball teams. The under 12 Saints made it all the way to the grand final undefeated, belting Seymour Blasters (35-11), Bendigo Braves (50-30), Benalla Breakers (31-14), and Shepparton Gators (70-16) on their way to the decider against Griffith Demons. The Demons were similarly unbeaten, but the Saints dominated on offence and defence to lead 24-5 by half-time. The onslaught continued after the break, with Myrtleford simply overpowering Griffith on their way to a 56-14 annihilation. The under 14s also enjoyed a weekend of strong results, making it to a grand final and coming up one point short. Myrtleford picked up wins against Mansfield Eagles (47-16), Deni Giants (28-25), and hosts Shepparton Gators (48-20), before falling to Benalla Breakers 27-22 I the last round of the group stage. Despite their loss, they finished on top of their group, ensuring a grand final berth against Sale Sonics. The match was a thriller, with the Saints standing up under intense challenge from the as-yet undefeated Sonics. Myrtleford trailed by two points after half-time, but worked back hard after the break to outscore Sale in the second half. Unfortunately, despite winning the second half, they were unable to make up the deficit, going down 35-36. The under 16 boys team failed to win a match despite some incredible teamwork and effort, while the under 18s had some success but failed to make it past the group stage.