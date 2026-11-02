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Saints squander chance against Warriors

<p>TO THE HOOP: Lachlan Russell leaps for the layup in Myrtleford\\'s seven-point loss to Wangaratta at home on Sunday. PHOTOS: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>TO THE HOOP: Lachlan Russell leaps for the layup in Myrtleford\\'s seven-point loss to Wangaratta at home on Sunday. PHOTOS: Janet Watt</p>\\n

TO THE HOOP: Lachlan Russell leaps for the layup in Myrtleford's seven-point loss to Wangaratta at home on Sunday. PHOTOS: Janet Watt

It's the second loss for Myrtleford, but Wangaratta's only win.
Nathan de Vries
November 2, 2026 • 01:00

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Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

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