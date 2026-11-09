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Saints rested and ready for CBL comeback

<p>SAINTS SET: Lachlan Russell and the Saints are well-placed to take it to the top team in the competition this weekend. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>SAINTS SET: Lachlan Russell and the Saints are well-placed to take it to the top team in the competition this weekend. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n

SAINTS SET: Lachlan Russell and the Saints are well-placed to take it to the top team in the competition this weekend. PHOTO: Janet Watt

Three rounds and four games left in the season - now's the time to step up.
Nathan de Vries
November 9, 2026 • 01:00

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Myrtleford Times, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

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