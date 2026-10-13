Saints prepare for biggest road trip on the calendar

Myrtleford’s CBL men’s team will be hoping to be among the top four in the early part of the season after results fell their way last weekend. The Saints had the bye in a wild Saturday slate of week two games which included a pair of upsets. Albury Cougars defeated Wodonga Wolves 95-91 in a match which involved a remarkable 76 total fouls and seven players fouling out, including six Wolves. Wallan also stirred an upset defeating reigning champions Seymour 73-68. Myrtleford coach Marcus La Spina said the team had a great opportunity to set their season on the right track on the back of last weekend’s results. “A win against Swan Hill will put us a game above everyone else and carry some of that momentum into the rest of the season,” he said. “In the first week we let teams score a little bit too easy moving the ball around the perimeter, so we’ve been focused on our defensive rotations to be able to make sure we are contesting more of those shots from the perimeter. “Everyone’s on a level playing field this year, it should be tough competition each week.” Swan Hill enter the game 1-2 after being blown out against Wodonga and Echuca but defeating Albury. The Saints will be hoping to build on their home opener win against Benalla a fortnight ago as they take their longest road trip on the schedule, four hours to the Swan Hill Basketball Stadium. Tip-off will take place at 2pm on Saturday.