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Saints prepare for biggest road trip on the calendar

<p>BIG CHANCE: Lachlan Russell, who played a starring role in Myrtleford\\'s last win a fortnight ago, will be hoping to a big contributor again as the Saints head to Swan Hill this Saturday. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>BIG CHANCE: Lachlan Russell, who played a starring role in Myrtleford\\'s last win a fortnight ago, will be hoping to a big contributor again as the Saints head to Swan Hill this Saturday. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n

BIG CHANCE: Lachlan Russell, who played a starring role in Myrtleford's last win a fortnight ago, will be hoping to a big contributor again as the Saints head to Swan Hill this Saturday. PHOTO: Janet Watt

Myrtleford will be hoping to improve to 2-1 after four-hour road trip to play Swan Hill.
Bailey Zimmermann
October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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