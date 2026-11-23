A win on Sunday afternoon has placed Myrtleford one step closer to making the Country Basketball League finals after a busy weekend at the Myrtleford Indoor Sports Stadium.

The Saints played both of their weekend matches at home in the penultimate round of the season – while they fell to Echuca 60-76 on Saturday night, a comprehensive 82-67 win over Shepparton on Sunday has Myrtleford one win from an unlikely finals qualification.

The match with the Echuca Pirates was always going to be a challenge, with the home side missing three of their more experienced players in Marcus La Spina, Nicholas La Spina and Levi Young, all out with injuries.

It was a relatively balanced match, save for a 15-31 third term which saw the Pirates push out to an uncatchable lead.

Coach Marcus La Spina said fatigue played a part in the third-quarter blowout.

“We held them to 15 points in every quarter except for the third, I think it was just after half-time and the boys were probably a bit fatigued and had been pushing all game,” he said.

“Allowing a 31-point quarter in the third just hurt us, we couldn’t come back.

“We spoke about the game, about trying to execute for the full 40 minutes – we did a really good job for 30 minutes, but against a quality side like that and undermanned, we were going to need a fill 40-minute performance.

“Saturday was just a collective effort, all the boys really showed they’ve been listening and improving over the course of the season, everyone came in and was able to play minutes, we used the whole bench.”

The side was better for the run on Sunday against Shepparton, and was led exceptionally on the scoreboard by Lachlan Russell, who top scored for the match with 37 points.

The bulk of the damage occurred in the second quarter, which saw the Saints outscore the Gators 21-12 to set up a 10-point lead by the half.

However, the match was not without drama – thanks to the torrential downpour outside, water was coming through the air conditioning unit and onto the court, causing the match to be moved from the main court to the old court.

Despite the change of venue, Russell and the Saints kept putting up the points, banking their fifth win in style.

La Spina was full of praise for Russell and the team.

“He played an exceptional game, it was good to see a lot of the younger players developing into a bigger role,” he said.

“I had said to Lach, he’s probably going to be our number one option, it’s something he hasn’t done or had the opportunity to be the number one option with myself or Levi there.

“He probably struggled on Saturday night but with some feedback from myself on how he’s going to have to adjust to being the number one option, that pressure and not getting the calls he normally would – he took that on board and performed exceptionally well on the Sunday.”

The Saints sit fourth on the ladder, but just one point ahead of Wangaratta, with the winner of this Sunday’s match through to the finals.

It’s all on the line.

“Having the youth there and giving them the opportunity to really fight for a finals position is something they haven’t really done before,” La Spina said.

“We’re going to need a full 40 minutes against Wangaratta, they’re a quality side.

“They started off slow but they’ve obviously hit their strides and beaten Wallan and those top sides, proved they are a quality side.

“It’s going to take a collective team effort, and a couple of those younger boys like Lach Russ, Noah [Robb], Harper [Spierings] to all step up in terms of the scoring side of things.

“But it’s a great opportunity for the young boys.”

The match commences at 2pm on Sunday 29 November at the Wangaratta Indoor Sports and Aquatic Centre.