Local Myrtleford football legend, Brad Murray from the Alpine Saints MFNC was inducted into the Ovens and Murray Football and Netball League (OMFNL) Hall of Fame at their annual dinner, held at the SS&A Club in Albury last Wednesday 15 July.

Murray, who was accompanied by wife Jane and their children Lila, Bodie and Heidi, said the induction was a privilege and an honour.

"It's been a humbling experience and something I didn't really expect," he said.

"You don't play footy for these sort of awards, but I'm honoured to get the acknowledgement within the league.

"As a Myrtleford kid I idolised the senior Myrtleford players growing up and had a huge regard for the Ovens and Murray Football League.

"So, to be able to work my way up as a local kid through the ranks, it's a pretty special award and something I'm very grateful for.

"A huge thank you to the footy club for giving me an opportunity to be involved.

"We've got such a great community: great people, great volunteers and an award like this couldn't happen without the footy club and the people involved."

Murray's football career at his beloved Saints spanned 175 senior games in three stints (2000-21, 2005-07, 2013-2017), in which time her won the club best and fairest in 2013, 2015 and 2016, represented the O&M six times, the VCFL two times, won the Morris Medal as league's best and fairest in 2005, played in three grand finals (2001, 2005, 2006) and co-coached Myrtleford from 2013-2016.

At 17, Murray became a regular member of Myrtleford's senior team in 2000, which surged into its first grand final match since winning its only flag 31 years previously, but were ultimately defeated by Lavington.

In 2002, Murray moved to Western Australia for the first of two highly successful stints at state league level to join West Perth, where he won a flag, claimed the club's 'Best and Fairest' and represented the West Australian Football League in three seasons.

At the end of 2004, Murray returned as Myrtleford embarked on another major on-field revival under new coach Travis Hodgson.

After four weeks off with a broken arm, he was awarded the Morris Medal and played in the club's grand final that year, which the Saints ultimately lost.

When he moved to Port Adelaide, Murray won the club's 'Best and Fairest' in 2009 by almost 100 votes.

Murray returned to Myrtleford for a third stint, where he won three 'Best and Fairest' in four seasons.

He returned again in 2019 and helped the Saints to a preliminary final finish.

"In my time playing for Myrtleford, we weren't able to win any grand finals, but the journey involved in making those grand finals was still something I look back on fondly," Murray said.

"What it did to our community and the people within the town was pretty special, as the whole town got behind the footy club.

"My role at the club now is as a midfield coach: I'm still trying to help out the current crop of players on game day.

"I coach my little fellows in Auskick and I also coach the Under-10s.

"I'll probably stay involved at the club moving forward in some capacity, as my kids evolve through football and netball."