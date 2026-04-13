Falls Creek Easter Fun Run proved another outstanding success on Easter Saturday, with everyone from babies in carriers to those aged in their 70s among the 120 plus strong field to enjoy the 5km course meandering along the picturesque trails at the alpine resort.

Race directors and founders Nik Nok and Zac from FOMO Trails said the both the turnout and atmosphere was fantastic and the event reflected their vision of creating fun, inclusive adventure challenges that showcase the incredible environment they call home at Falls Creek.

Nik said the course itself created a mix of nerves and excitement, with many participants unsure how they would handle an uphill mountain run and the two-hour cut-off.

"In the end, 93 per cent of participants finished in under an hour, and had everyone leaving feeling elated with their achievement," she said.

"Weather conditions reflected the unpredictability of the mountains...from a dark, foggy and wet early morning course reccy for the directors, to a fresh, overcast start with moments of humid sunshine for the participants.

"It made for a memorable and dynamic race environment, and a fantastic way to kick off the Easter holiday period in the mountains."

Nik said around one third of entrants were female and the largest participant group overall was females aged 17 to 49 years.

"We had four age categories (male and female) being Little Legends (10 and under), Summit Strivers (11–16), Peak Performers (17–49), and Mountain Masters (50+)," she explained.

"All participants received a handcrafted medal (thanks to Karl from Tawonga Designs) and an Easter egg.

"First-place finishers in each age category also received a chocolate Easter bunny, kindly donated by Mt Beauty FoodWorks."

"The event concluded with $8000 worth of spot prizes, drawn on the day.

"We are incredibly grateful to our generous supporters and donors, including: St Falls (2 x two-night spa accommodation packages); Snowski Apartments (1 x two-night accommodation stay); Blue Dirt (shuttle day pass for two people); Falls Creek DWA (sit-ski experience); Vail (2 x $150 vouchers); I Dream of Snow (Falls Creek poster); Falls Creek Distillery (2 x four-packs gin/vodka); Last Hoot (2 x $50 vouchers); and FOMO Trails (2027 Easter Fun Run entry and 2026 Aussie Alpine Backyard Ultra entry).

Charlie Brown from Mountainside Photography was on course capturing the action as runners navigated the scenic snowgum trails.

Looking ahead, FOMO Trails’ next event is the Aussie Alpine Backyard Ultra, taking place on New Year’s Eve - an exciting endurance challenge to see out the year in a truly unique way.

For more information, follow FOMO Trails on social media or visit www.fomotrails.com.