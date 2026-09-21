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Rovers’ three-peat complete

<p>DYNASTY MADE: For the third time in as many years, Wangaratta Rovers are O&M senior football premiers. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie.</p>\\n
<p>DYNASTY MADE: For the third time in as many years, Wangaratta Rovers are O&M senior football premiers. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie.</p>\\n

DYNASTY MADE: For the third time in as many years, Wangaratta Rovers are O&M senior football premiers. PHOTOS: Melissa Beattie.

The Rovers go back-to-back-to-back by six goals over rivals Magpies.
Nathan de Vries
September 21, 2026 • 02:00

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