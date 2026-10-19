Residents urged to recycle correctly to avoid higher fees

Alpine Shire Council is urging residents to place the right rubbish in the right bin to avoid having to pay higher waste fees. Council said recent recycling waste audits carried out centrally at Cleanaway’s processing facility have shown there have been higher rates of contamination in yellow-lidded recycling bins across Alpine Shire, with people using this bin to dispose of items that cannot be recycled. If non-recyclable items are placed in the yellow-lidded bin, council is charged a significant penalty fee to process this waste, which is then passed onto residents and ratepayers through waste charges. Items that cannot be recycled in the yellow-lidded kerbside bin include any sort of textiles or fabric, including clothes and shoes, e-waste, household items such as fry pans or appliances, timber or wood, and waxed cardboard. Soft plastics can also be recycled through the Residential Soft Plastics Recycling Program, but only when they are bagged up using the orange bags provided as part of the program. The orange bags can be picked up from the Council office in Bright, or libraries and visitor information centres in Bright, Mount Beauty, and Myrtleford. Items that cannot be recycled or placed into the green-lidded food organics, garden organics (FOGO) bins can generally be placed in the red-lidded bin or taken to Council's transfer stations in Mount Beauty, Myrtleford, and Porepunkah for appropriate disposal. For more information, including online lists of what can and cannot be placed in different household bins, residents are encouraged to visit https://halvewaste.com.au/recycling-waste/