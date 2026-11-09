Myrtleford, Bright and Mount Beauty communities will gather this morning at separate services in each town to commemorate Remembrance Day and honour the men and women who have served, sacrificed and lost their lives in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

Myrtleford

The Myrtleford RSL sub-branch service at the Albert David Lowerson VC Memorial Square will commence at 10:40am, convened by Myrtleford RSL vice president Kim Buffett ex RAN.

Some seating and wheelchair spaces will be provided for those who require them.

Readings will be performed by senior students of Myrtleford P-12 and Marian colleges and Canon Moira Evers will lead a prayer to the fallen.

Wreaths will be laid at the cenotaph before the Ode is recited.

The bugler will play The Last Post before a minute’s silence at 11am then The Rouse, before the playing of the national anthems of New Zealand and Australia.

Poppies will be available for purchase prior to and after the service.

Bright

Bright RSL sub-branch members will conduct their service at Mafeking Square in Ireland Street from 10:45am.

The town centre will be cordoned off for the duration of the service.

A morning tea is set to be held at the Bright RSL clubrooms for light refreshments following the morning's proceedings.

Mount Beauty

Mount Beauty RSL sub-branch's service will be held at the cenotaph on the Mount Beauty Hospital grounds, commencing at 10:45am sharp.

All members of the community are warmly encouraged to attend and pause together to reflect on the cost of war and recognise the courage, dedication and service of our Australian Defence personnel.

For those unable to attend the service in person there will be a live broadcast via Alpine FM.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of the beginning of Australian service in Afghanistan, providing an opportunity to reflect on the experiences and contributions of those who served during this period, alongside the many Australians who have served in conflicts and peace operations throughout our nation's history," Mount Beauty RSL secretary Megan New said.