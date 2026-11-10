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Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area

<p>IMPAIRED DRIVING: Police in the Wangaratta area detected 192 offences over a six-day road safety operation throughout the Melbourne Cup Day long weekend. PHOTO: Victoria Police</p>\\n
<p>IMPAIRED DRIVING: Police in the Wangaratta area detected 192 offences over a six-day road safety operation throughout the Melbourne Cup Day long weekend. PHOTO: Victoria Police</p>\\n

IMPAIRED DRIVING: Police in the Wangaratta area detected 192 offences over a six-day road safety operation throughout the Melbourne Cup Day long weekend. PHOTO: Victoria Police

Speeding, drug driving and unregistered vehicle detections surged on last year
Bailey Zimmermann
November 10, 2026 • 05:00

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