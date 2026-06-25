A donation shop has been formed as part of a major new community initiative by Centre Against Violence (CAV), supporting people rebuilding their lives after family and sexual violence.

The Kyamba Foundation is the first founding sponsor for the shop, a charitable foundation of the John G and June F Brown family, which has been a long-term supporter of CAV and its work across the region.

Their early commitment to CAV and the Donation Shop marks a significant milestone for the initiative and reflects growing community belief in the vision behind the project.

The announcement comes as public ticket sales officially open for the New Beginnings Gala Ball, which will raise funds for the Donation Shop and celebrate the businesses, organisations and community members helping bring the initiative to life.

Kyamba Foundation chair Cynthia Brown said, "This is a moment for our community to lead with generosity and conviction".

"The Donation Shop will offer practical, dignified support at a time when it is most needed, and the Kyamba Foundation is proud to be its first founding sponsor.

"Rebuilding a life after violence takes courage, and it deserves dignity and care.

"North East Victoria is at its best when we look after one another, and we hope others across our region will join us to bring this much needed initiative to life."

CAV CEO Jaime Chubb said the support from the Kyamba Foundation was an exciting beginning, but the long-term success of the initiative will rely on community partnership.

“We are incredibly proud to have the Kyamba Foundation join us as our first founding sponsor,” Jaime said.

“Their support is helping us turn this vision into something real, and we hope it encourages other businesses and organisations to come on the journey with us.

“Imagine after years of abuse, having to leave your home and start again.

"A new home with empty cupboards. No couch to sit on. No towels in the bathroom. No bedding for the children. No kettle on the kitchen bench. No familiar belongings that make a place feel safe, comforting or like home.

"For many people leaving family violence, rebuilding a life means rebuilding everything.”

Last financial year alone, CAV supported more than 400 people across the Ovens Murray region to rebuild their lives after family violence alone, with demand for support continuing to grow.

Jaime said the Donation Shop is being created to respond to that need in a way that prioritised dignity, privacy and hope.

“We know people need the essentials to rebuild a home, but they also deserve comfort, dignity and the chance to create a space that feels safe and their own,” she said.

“The donation shop will be a dedicated, appointment-based space where people can access furniture, household items, clothing and children’s belongings in an environment designed to feel welcoming and respectful.

"The New Beginnings Gala Ball is an important step in bringing the Donation Shop to life, but this is much bigger than one fundraising event.

"We are building something we hope will support people in our community for many years to come.”

CAV is now seeking financial sponsors, businesses willing to donate goods or services, silent auction contributors and long-term partners to help establish and sustain the initiative into the future.

The New Beginnings Gala Ball will be held at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday 20 November and will bring together community leaders, supporters, businesses and partners for an evening celebrating hope, dignity and new beginnings.

Funds raised on the night will support the establishment of the Donation Shop, while also recognising the businesses, organisations and community partners helping make the initiative possible.

The evening will include dinner, live music, a silent auction and the official launch of the Donation Shop.

Learn more or purchase a ticket at: https://centreagainstviolence.org.au/events/new-beginnings-gala-ball/

Businesses and organisations interested in supporting this great cause are encouraged to contact Centre Against Violence to discuss opportunities to support the initiative at donations@cav.org.au.