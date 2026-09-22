Green Street to become more user friendly

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<p>TIME FOR RENEWAL: A pedestrian priority wombat crossing will be constructed adjacent to the busy Northeast Health Wangaratta hospital entrance. Green Street will also be reconstructed between Rowan and Cusack streets. PHOTO: Steve Kelly</p>\\n
<p>TIME FOR RENEWAL: A pedestrian priority wombat crossing will be constructed adjacent to the busy Northeast Health Wangaratta hospital entrance. Green Street will also be reconstructed between Rowan and Cusack streets. PHOTO: Steve Kelly</p>\\n

TIME FOR RENEWAL: A pedestrian priority wombat crossing will be constructed adjacent to the busy Northeast Health Wangaratta hospital entrance. Green Street will also be reconstructed between Rowan and Cusack streets. PHOTO: Steve Kelly

Wombat crossing and road reconstruction set for busy health precinct.
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 22, 2026 • 06:00

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