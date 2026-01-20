One of Wangaratta’s most seasoned volunteer firefighters has called on the local community to support a petition seeking a review of Country Fire Authority and emergency services funding, fearing the state could be headed for a “major calamity”.

The petition put before Victorian Parliament by the CFA Volunteers Group formed in South West Victoria has garnered more than 8500 signatures since it was tabled on Thursday.

It states the Victorian fire services should have had the funding and resources to better combat major fires across the state which have burnt more than 411,000 hectares and destroyed nearly 400 homes.

“The Victorian government has ignored calls from career and volunteer firefighters and not provided firefighters with the funding needed for replacement of fleet and equipment,” the petition reads.

District 23 Volunteer Fire Brigade Victoria president and South Wangaratta brigade Lieutenant Garry Nash said the independent inquiry was necessary for volunteer firefighters he believed were not getting the support they deserve from the state government.

“For me it is very disappointing as a third-generation volunteer to be calling this out,” he said.

“I think we need to send a clear message to not just this government, but governments ahead to come up with a proper plan that’s going to create continual replacement of old and decrepit appliances and equipment.

“If the government doesn’t do this it will be playing catch up for decades to come.”

The petition states some 800 tankers across Victoria are out of date and unreliable, including 230 which are more than 30 years old.

Mr Nash said of those out-of-date appliances, at least 15 to 18 were within local District 23 brigades.

“It’s not a very good safety situation,” he said.

“Victorians should be particularly proud of what our volunteers are achieving in our current situation and with the appliances we’ve got to work with.”

Mr Nash said calls have also come from FRV and FFMVic to increase funding to old appliances, with the petition stating 65 per cent of FRV tankers were out of date and unsafe.

“When you’ve got breakdowns and inefficient operational tankers in the city, the costs of life and property down there will be much bigger,” he said.

“If they continue to ignore what’s been recommended and advised they’re going to have a major calamity on their hands.”

CFA released a delayed 2024-25 annual report on Tuesday, showing while government funding had increased by $21.8m on the previous year, the fire authority still faced a deficit of $50.5m.

The controversial Emergency Services Volunteer Fund (ESVF) - introduced on July 1 last year to replace the Fires Services Levy - continues to be questioned by volunteer firefighters, many of whom are farmers and paying the most.

“It can hardly be called a volunteer tax when the SES gets six cents on the dollar and the Country Fire Authority receives 20 cents,” Mr Nash said.

“The question is where is the other 74 cents going.”

Mr Nash said it was the ultimate testament to volunteers and community members who have fought the campaign fires in recent weeks, with the many challenges they have faced outside of the fire.

“To see those guys out there at the Longwood fires working so hard and profusely protecting life and property is just a commendable effort,” he said.

“The emphasis in this day and age is still on country, and that’s displayed in exceptional ongoing courage and commitment in protecting life and property.

“Volunteerism is one of the best things our society has and it’s one of the best things anyone in society can do.”

The CFA Volunteers Group is not affiliated or supported by the CFA and has been actively protesting against the ESVF.

Victorian Minister for Emergency Services, Vicki Ward, said the CFA’s annual 2024-25 report showed the fire service was stronger, better funded and better resourced under the current government.

“That means more funding for volunteers, more equipment on the ground and more investment in the stations, trucks and tools Victorians rely on during emergencies,” she said.

Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) chair Brett Hosking said VFF analysis of the CFA report shows that despite a nominal uplift in the past 12 months, the CFA's real purchasing power has been gutted by nearly 14 per cent since 2020-21.

“In 2024-25 alone, the CFA recorded a $51.8 million deficit, the fourth in five years, bringing the cumulative funding shortfall to over $145 million,” the VFF statement said.

Premier Jacinta Allan last week pledged to request a formal review by the Inspector General for Emergency Management (IGEM) into the devastating bushfires once the danger had subsided.