Region part of footy admin pilot program

AFL Victoria will pilot CLUB HUB, a new digital platform designed to simplify and modernise player payment administration across Victorian community football. The platform is being developed to provide clubs, leagues, regions and AFL Victoria with a single system to support player declarations, budgeting, reporting and compliance activities. Throughout the 2027 season, AFL Victoria will trial CLUB HUB with a group of metropolitan and regional competitions and affiliated clubs. The pilot will test the platform in a live community football environment, with feedback from participating clubs and leagues helping to shape its future development. The pilot will focus on digital player declarations and approvals; player payment budgeting and tracking; compliance monitoring and reporting; club, league and region dashboards; and user experience, training and support requirements. Head of AFL Victoria Greg Madigan said the pilot was focused on making player payment administration easier and more consistent for community football. “We know clubs and leagues put a significant amount of work into administering player payments and meeting their requirements, so CLUB HUB is about looking at how we can make that process simpler and more efficient,” he said. “Importantly, we want the people who will use the platform to help shape it. “The 2027 pilot gives clubs and leagues an opportunity to test CLUB HUB in a live football environment, provide practical feedback and help us understand what works and what needs to improve. “Our aim is to develop a system that reduces unnecessary administration, gives clubs and leagues better visibility over player payment management and supports a consistent approach across community football.” Participating clubs and leagues will provide feedback throughout the season, with learnings from the pilot to inform the future development of CLUB HUB.