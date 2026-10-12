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Record field enjoyed Harrietville Half Marathon

<p>OFF AND RUNNING: Competitors were eager to get started on their 21.1km journey.</p>\\n
<p>OFF AND RUNNING: Competitors were eager to get started on their 21.1km journey.</p>\\n

OFF AND RUNNING: Competitors were eager to get started on their 21.1km journey.

Almost 600 runners registered for events last Sunday.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 12, 2026 • 01:00

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