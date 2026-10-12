Record field enjoyed Harrietville Half Marathon

Harrietville was a hive of activity on the weekend, with an unprecedented 593 runners registered for last Sunday's annual Harrietville Half Marathon - the largest field in the event’s 10 year history and a major boost for the local primary school it supports. Runners of all ages and abilities gathered at the various start lines in the shadow of the high country peaks, with many rugged up in jackets at the start line, while others braved the crisp morning air in singlets, knowing it wouldn’t be long before the kilometres warmed them up. At the sound of the starter’s gun, the Great Valley Trail was soon awash with colourful running gear and the usual sound of the beautiful Ovens River was drowned out by the rhythmic patter of running shoes echoing through the valley floor. The fun run, which winds its way along the Ovens River and through some of North East Victoria’s most spectacular scenery, has grown steadily since its humble beginnings as a small community fundraiser. Organisers had hoped for a good crowd, expecting about 400, but were overwhelmed by 590 registrations, supporting the local primary school. Young gun, Max Van Loon of Porepunkah, took centre stage, dominating the 21.1km race in a time of 1:22:32 while fellow Punkah local Gemma De Campo was back for a third straight win as the first woman home in a time of 1:31:01. Chad Freak took out the 10.5km male category with a time of 38:06 and Tory Thomas won the women’s 10.5km in 42:28. The 5km race was heavily contested by two rising secondary student stars in Matilda Xerri and Osar Herschell with very close times 20:40 and 20:19 respectively. Last but possibly the most exciting race of the day was the 2km family sprint, with 70 plus kids competing. Everyone got through unscathed and Summer Wellington and James Xerri took line honours. Proceeds from entry fees directly support the Harrietville Primary School, where small enrolments mean every dollar makes a tangible difference. Funds raised in past years have helped pay for additional learning resources and interactive equipment. This year the students have already been dreaming of new soccer goals and 3D printers. The students themselves are always a highlight on the day, with close to 100 per cent participation, whether it be running or assisting on the day. Every parent and staff member is also either running or volunteering, and support from the wider community is pivotal to the event's ongoing success. First time race director, Rachel Biggs, said while most participants are from within the Alpine Shire and surrounding regions, there is a growing number of people travelling from Melbourne and as far as Adelaide. "It’s a great place to run, and people make a weekend of it, keen to explore a region that is known for its adventure, stunning natural environment, quality food and beverage and laid-back attitudes," she said. Ms Biggs said the weather was perfect and the vibe at the finishing line was electric with Andrew Badrock pumping up the crowd. She thanked major sponsors Mt Hotham Electrical, Community Bank Bright, Dickens Real Estate, Blue Rock Accounting, Alpine Valley Getaway, Alpine Shire Council and Falls and Hotham alpine resorts, as well as community sponsors (listed on our website) who provide beautiful prizes and giveaways on the day. FULL RESULTS Community Bank Bright 21.1km Run Female: 1.Gemma DE CAMPO 1:31:01; 2. Ashlee TREAGUS 1:39:41; 3. Dana JOBLING 1:41:37. Male: 1. Max VAN LOON 1:22:32; 2. Ethan SANDERSON 1:25:51; 3. Ben SAXON 1:26:16. Dickens Real Estate 10.5km Run/Walk Female: 1. Tory THOMAS 42:28; 2. Briony JOHNSON 47:04; 3. Claire HEALY 51:07. Male: 1. Chad FREAK 38:06; 2. Joseph DORPH 39:06; 3. Mark DE CAMPO 42:36. Blue Rock 5km Run/Walk Female: 1. Matilda XERRI 20:40; 2. Emma WYATT 21:46; 3. Lucy GIFFORD 22:20. Male: 1. Oscar HERSCHELL 20:19; 2. Ned WESTBROOK 22:11; 3. Harvey KNIGHT 24:04. Alpine Valley Getaways 2km Run/Walk Female: 1. Summer WELLINGTON 09:20; 2. Zara KALISH 09:37; 3. Annabel NELSON 10:31. Male: 1. James XERRI 07:37; 2. Ferdinando PERRI 07:49; 3. Edward KALISH 07:50. Full race results on Alpine Timing's website - https://www.alpinetiming.com.au/results/r673/#0_FF6347