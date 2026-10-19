Preparations are in full swing for this Saturday's annual Myrtleford Show, with members of the Myrtleford and District Agricultural and Pastoral Society finalising arrangements ahead of the big event at the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve.

Head horticulture and farm produce steward Lorraine Hughes said organisers were looking forward to a strong show, helped by favourable growing conditions in the lead-up to judging.

"At this stage, the weather is looking pretty good and we've had plenty of rain, which should help exhibitors submit strong entries this year," she said.

To help ease congestion, delivery arrangements have been adjusted.

Pot plants, bonsai and handmade scarecrow entries must be delivered this Friday between 11am and 6pm, while farm produce, cut flowers and floral art exhibits can be delivered during the same period or before 8am on show day.

A new handmade scarecrow competition has been introduced this year, with open, intermediate and junior sections available.

"The idea came from one of our committee members," Ms Hughes said.

"Exhibits must be at least 60 centimetres tall and attached to a stake.

"Hopefully, after the show, people can use them in their gardens or we can display them at the community garden."

The horticulture section has also received welcome support from the Bright Community Garden, Myrtleford Community Garden and Bright Garden Club, which have donated prize money for junior exhibitors.

Inside the main pavilion, visitors can expect another eye-catching centrepiece display.

Designer, Marie Campbell has chosen Australian natives as this year's theme, set to incorporate fresh produce and a vintage Ferguson tractor loaned for the occasion.

"Deb Geddes and the committee have really turned the Myrtleford Show around," she said.

"Country shows can struggle, but they've worked hard to build something the community can be proud of."

The show continues to evolve through regular reviews of competition categories, with underused classes removed and new interests embraced.

This year also includes dedicated classes for people with disability, including NDIS participants and nursing home residents.

For local amateur baker Nick Saunders, the show remains a family tradition.

After winning cake competitions in previous years, he is returning with another sponge cake entry.

"The kids love seeing their biscuits on display," he said.

"The hardest part is getting everything ready during the week and timing it perfectly."

A special preview and afternoon tea will also be held on Friday afternoon for elderly residents and people with disability, allowing them to enjoy the exhibits before the crowds arrive.

Gates on show day are set to open from 9am, with a family pass (including two adults and two children) set at $50, individual adults $20, with concession holders and children over five-years-old $10 and children under five-years-old admitted for free.

Attendees are reminded dogs must remain on a lead at all times.