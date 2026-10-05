Promise of new fire station for Myrtleford CFA

Myrtleford CFA has been promised a brand-new fire station if the Nationals and Liberals are elected to government at the Victorian state election in November. Nationals MP for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, delivered the commitment on Monday outside the current Duke Street fire station opened in 1987, which he said has inadequate facilities to provide Myrtleford CFA with the infrastructure needed to support its critical role in responding to fires and emergencies across the region. “We are putting a clear plan in place to deliver a new station and give Myrtleford CFA the modern home it needs,” he said. “We’re going to build what’s required, in conjunction with the group here and we’ll make sure it suits their purpose for the next 20 to 30 years. “This is about a fresh start for regional Victoria and making sure our volunteers have the facilities they deserve to keep our communities safe.” Specific details on a ‘new station’ were to be worked through and could be expanded facilities at the existing site or a new station on a new site altogether. Ovens Valley Group deputy officer and Myrtleford CFA 40-year veteran volunteer, Andrew Sabljo, said he saw the old station before the current one get torn down. “When we moved in here in 1987 we thought it was great...probably 10 years after that, we had outgrown it already,” he said. Mr Sabljo said the current shed no longer allowed for enough space between tankers, with their third vehicle parked outside just to be able to stow it. “I’ve seen this [station] evolve and run out of room in its working life,” Mr Sabljo said. “Personally I’d like to see something to last at least another 30 to 40 years and be able to accommodate everybody. “We’re at the stage now where we don’t fit. “We just can’t spread ourselves out enough to be able to accommodate the community, which we’d love to do: we’re always here for the community.” First lieutenant at the Myrtleford CFA, Murray Sutton, said the group’s current facilities have fallen way behind the standard everyone would expect. “An ultra large tanker would be something great for the [firefighters in our] area,” he said. “[However], there’s no room to house it, whether it’s here or at any other surrounding brigades. “If the site were to get upgraded, it would benefit the whole region.”