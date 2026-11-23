For the second consecutive year, the Bright Film Society (BFS) has proudly screened the work of two Bright P-12 College students at Sun Cinema, following its annual $500 scholarship awarded to the school's media studies department at the beginning of the year. As part of the program, two BFS members met with Year 11 and Year 12 media studies students in July to provide feedback on their major projects before judging the winning entries from each year level in October. At the BFS November screening last Tuesday 17 November, members were treated to a special showcase of the winning films ahead of the evening's feature presentation. Year 12 student Mia Sandner's film 'Between the Seams' and Year 11 student Skye Joyce's 'Untitled Animation' were screened to an appreciative audience. "It was wonderful to offer our members a first-hand opportunity to see the outstanding work being produced by local students," BFS president Maureen Ryland said. "The effort, creativity and dedication these students put into their productions is incredible and we are delighted to be able to showcase such high-quality work. "The evening was outstanding. "It's a real privilege to celebrate the remarkable talent in our community and for the Bright Film Society to play a role in supporting the next generation of filmmakers." Bright P-12 College media studies teacher Simone Farmer praised the students' commitment and initiative. "I'm so proud and fortunate to be teaching such talented VCE students," she said. "The students are responsible for every aspect of their productions: they each plan, film and edit their projects and the results speak for themselves." The Bright Film Society looks forward to unveiling its exciting 2027 program next year and welcomes new members from across the community. To get involved in Bright's film society scene, call Ms Ryland on 0427 351 694 or email: brightfilmsociety@gmail.com For more information, visit: https://bright.filmsociety.org.au/