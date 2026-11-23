CINEMATIC STUDENT SHOWCASE: The Bright Film Society welcomed two talented Bright P-12 students to screen their final films ahead of their November feature last Tuesday. Pictured are (from left) BFS committee member Helen Carlson, Bright P-12 College media studies teacher Simone Farmer, film students Skye Joyce and Mia Sandner, with BFS president Maureen Ryland and committee members Julie Guiney and Lyn Munday. PHOTO: Bright Film Club