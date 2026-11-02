Power shorted against Bethanga

Mount Beauty Cricket Club’s first XI suffered one of their most harrowing losses in recent memory at home on Saturday, simply outclassed by Bethanga. After winning the toss and batting first, the Power were obliterated, bowled out for just 30 in under 20 overs, before Bethanga reached the total without losing a wicket in three overs. Not a single batter made it to double figures, with three making ducks and the top score of seven coming from the last man standing, Anthony Brewergray batting at nine. The chase was almost non-existent, with Bethanga needing just 18 legal deliveries to close the match. Bethanga’s Luke Rafferty belted five boundaries in his 23* off 11 balls to do the brunt of the work, while opener Jack Robinson backed up his 5/17 with the ball with a composed 8* from seven balls. Mount Beauty sits one rung above the bottom of the ladder, courtesy of points from a washed-out game, but have the worst net run rate in the competition with -2.661. The Power will look to bank their first win of the season when they take on the bottom side Howlong on the road. The second XI side had a better time of it, cruising to victory over Bethanga by 112 runs. Batting first, the Power posted 4/217, thanks to a phenomenal 128* from 100 balls from Ross Wilson, and a 156-run stand with Frank Iaria (47 from 72). In response, Bethanga were bowled out for a mere 105, with Andres Brewer (3/27 from eight) and Chris Derrick (3/16 from eight) doing the bulk of the damage. Mount Beauty currently sits second on the second XI ladder with two wins and a loss, while the C grade side was forced to forfeit their second round match with Yackandandah.