Positive water outlook, but every litre still counts

North East Water (NEW) is encouraging customers to keep using water wisely this spring and summer, despite generally strong water storage and allocation outlooks across the region. NEW said most communities are expected to have a secure water supply over the coming months, with Bright to be monitored closely, while warmer-than-average temperatures are expected over summer. NEW general manager of environment, systems and operations, John Day, said water conservation remained a normal, year-round responsibility. “A positive outlook is welcome, but it does not mean we can become complacent about how we use water,” Mr Day said. “Every litre saved helps reduce pressure on local water systems and supports long-term water security. “The impacts of El Niño experienced in the Northern Hemisphere recently are also a timely reminder that conditions can change quickly, making it important to use water wisely and prepare for the possibility of drier conditions in the year ahead.” Mr Day said Permanent Water Saving Rules apply every day of the year across Victoria and are an important part of protecting shared water supplies. "They help every household reduce unnecessary water waste through simple, practical actions, including using sprinklers and drippers only before 10am and after 6pm," he said. “Customers should also think about everyday water-saving habits at home and in the garden at this time of year. “Small changes, when adopted across the community, can make a meaningful difference and may also help households manage their bills. “Using water wisely is something everyone can contribute to, regardless of current storage levels or allocations.” NEW’s Summer Water Outlooks, which provide a snapshot of water security across supply systems, will be released on 1 December.