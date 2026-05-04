Porepunkah Primary School has taken out the 'Best Float' award at this year’s Bright Autumn Festival Gala Parade, delighting crowds with a golden, hand‑crafted celebration of creativity, teamwork and the spirit of a small but vibrant school community.

The 2026 parade theme of 'gold' inspired students, staff and families to build a striking float featuring a towering homemade tree covered in shimmering golden leaves.

Along the side, the school’s messages: 'Growing hearts and minds' and 'Small school, pure gold', captured both the spirit of the festival and the school’s commitment to nurturing every child.

Principal Sharelle Channon said the win reflects the strong sense of community which defines Porepunkah Primary School.

“Our students were so proud to see their work shining in the parade," she said.

"They were absolutely thrilled with their involvement in bringing the float to life while showcasing their values of kindness, persistence and respect and that is why this win belongs to them.”

The float drew enthusiastic applause from spectators lining the streets, with many commenting on the creativity and warmth of the design.

The school’s success comes at a time when Porepunkah Primary is continuing to highlight the benefits of small‑school learning: strong relationships, personalised support and a close‑knit community where every child is known and valued.

“We’re incredibly proud of our students,” Ms Channon said.

“This award is a reminder of what a vibrant, caring school community we have here in Porepunkah.”

Families interested in learning more about Porepunkah Primary School or enrolling for 2027 are encouraged to contact the school to arrange a visit.