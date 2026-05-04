Porta has reaffirmed its commitment to the future of Australian manufacturing, with early investment and operational improvements already underway at the Myrtleford plywood mill, following its acquisition from Carter Holt Harvey in November 2025.

The Myrtleford facility, which is Australia’s largest plywood mill, plays a critical role in the local economy and the broader timber industry, producing high-quality plywood for residential and commercial construction.

Since acquiring the site, Porta has focused on strengthening operations, investing in people and infrastructure and supporting the local community.

“We’re playing the long game here,” Porta chief executive officer, Jim Snelson told the Myrtleford Times/Alpine Observer this week.

“This is an important Australian manufacturing asset and we’re committed to building its capability, strengthening its future and ensuring it continues to contribute to the Myrtleford community for many years to come.”

Early activity at the site has included targeted improvements across safety, maintenance and site conditions, alongside planning for future investment to increase production capacity.

Porta has also secured a new national plywood supply arrangement, strengthening demand for Myrtleford-produced product and reinforcing the mill’s role in supporting Australian supply chains.

Mr Snelson said the company is focused on positioning Myrtleford as a leading local manufacturer in a market increasingly challenged by imported products.

“There are only a limited number of plywood manufacturers in Australia,” he said.

“Our focus is on backing local capability: investing in the mill, supporting the team and ensuring we remain competitive against imported product.”

The Myrtleford operation now forms part of Porta’s broader portfolio of timber and building products businesses, bringing together capability, scale and a long-term approach to investment.

“We’re proud to welcome Myrtleford into the Porta portfolio,” Mr Snelson said.

“It’s a great team, a great community and an important part of Australia’s manufacturing future.”

Myrtleford facility manager, Rob Miotto, who has worked at the site across both ownership periods, said the changes are already being felt on the ground.

“There’s a real sense of momentum,” he said.

“The investment in the site, the focus on safety and maintenance and the commitment to the team...it’s making a difference.

"People can see that Porta is serious about the future of Myrtleford.”

Beyond the mill, Porta is also supporting local initiatives, including the Myrtleford Saints Football Netball Club, reinforcing its commitment to the community.