The iconic Bright Rotary Waterslide is undergoing final preparations for its summer season opening, with Rotarians and the Porepunkah CFA pitching in to ensure the popular attraction is ready for its Boxing Day launch.

Upgrades to the riverside attraction last year included a newly resurfaced landing area, along with the installation of slip-safe grass covering on the stairs.

"Since 1982, the waterslide has been more than just a summer attraction, it's been a vital fundraising initiative for our community," club secretary Allan Poyner said.

"Having raised more than $1 million since its inception, every ride contributes to projects which directly benefit our local area."

To celebrate the start of the season, the Rotary Club of Bright will offer a free hour of sliding before the Rotary Christmas Carols on Sunday 22 December.

The community event is set to welcome locals and visitors alike to enjoy this iconic summer attraction.

The waterslide will officially open on Boxing Day and operate through to the end of the school holidays in 2027, providing summer fun for families while supporting community initiatives.

"The continued success of the waterslide wouldn't be possible without the support of local businesses and the community," Mr Poyner said.

"Any member of the community can help...all they need is a Working with Children Check and a small induction on the operation of the slide."

The waterslide hours will be open daily from 1pm to 6pm commencing on Boxing Day and will continue through to the end of school holidays.

For more information about the Bright Rotary Waterslide or the Rotary Club of Bright's community projects, please contact Allan Poyner on 0418 993 191 or email: sno-lin@bigpond.net.au