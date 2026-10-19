Petitioners raise concerns with council over camping facility

A petition from Myrtleford residents which raised concerns about the operation of a 'HiCamps Victoria' camping facility in Whalleys Lane, was formally received by Alpine Shire Council last month and referred to the chief executive officer for further consideration. The petition, signed by 14 residents, called on council to investigate a range of issues relating to the campground, which operates under the name Myrtle Beach Retreat on the banks of the Ovens River. Petitioners said the site appears to comprise three separate camping areas and they raised concerns about the scale of the operation, potential environmental impacts, public safety, wastewater management, biosecurity risks, flood and bushfire preparedness and the effect of off-lead dogs on neighbouring properties and wildlife. The petition aimed to seek clarification about planning permits, approvals and authorisations which apply to the facility, as well as whether the operation complies with planning, environmental, health and fire safety requirements. Among the concerns raised were the impacts of increased traffic, noise, pressure on local infrastructure, possible degradation of riverbanks along the Ovens River, impacts on surrounding agricultural land and the management of grey water, wastewater and rubbish. Chief executive officer Will Jeremy told councillors the issue was fundamentally a planning compliance matter and therefore more appropriately handled by council administration, as investigations have specific requirements relating to privacy and information sharing. "[There are] some particular requirements around how we manage privacy of data and how we share information with members of the public, which makes it more appropriate [this is] considered as an operational matter within the team, rather than as a presentation back into the public forum," he said. Mr Jeremy said council had not yet commenced a full assessment of the matter and warned compliance investigations could be lengthy. "[Assessments] can take a long time to work through, potentially up to six to 12 months," he said. Councillor Peter Smith acknowledged the complexity of the issues raised and encouraged a thorough investigation. "All these suggestions are taken very seriously, no matter what we're talking about," Cr Smith said. "I think we've got to be very careful on this particular case and really do our research and our due diligence on getting the right information to make a smart decision going forward. "But we should still be supporting existing businesses, caravan parks [and so on]." Council ultimately voted unanimously to receive and note the petition and referred the matter to the CEO for investigation through council's operational compliance processes, rather than request a follow-up report at a future council meeting. The Myrtleford Times/Alpine Observer had contacted the site manager for comment, but had not received a response.