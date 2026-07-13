Where do you live?

I'm from Molong in New South Wales.

How often do you visit the Myrtleford area?

My Mum grew up here, so we visit two or three times a year to see family and friends.

What were you looking forward to during the holidays?

Going to Buffalo River for a picnic.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I love swimming in the summer and I love to play with my cars.

What would you recommend to do in the area?

I like playing in the park with the snakes and ladders game and in the park by the library. Together we ride on the bike paths and the walking track from Nimmo Bridge. We like finding the new Mosaic Trail pieces.