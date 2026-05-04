Where do you live?

I live in Buffalo River, just outside of Myrtleford.

How long have you lived here?

We built our home here five years ago and absolutely love it. I have been in the area for about 14 years. Before that, I was living in Melbourne.

What do you do for a living?

I own and run High Country Acai in Myrtleford, which we’ve recently opened. I’ve loved meeting people and have been truly humbled by the response from the local community and beyond.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I've just welcomed my first granddaughter, which has been really special. I also love cooking a variety of cuisines and getting outdoors whenever I can. Most days you’ll find me out on the bush walking tracks with my dog, Ned.

What do you think makes Myrtleford unique?

I think the mix of mountains and the beautiful rivers makes it so special. You get the best of every season here and it really adds to the beauty of the place.

What would you change about the area?

Honestly, nothing: I wouldn’t change a thing. It’s a beautiful place to live and I feel really lucky to call Myrtleford my home.