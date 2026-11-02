Person Around Town - Myrtleford - Alicia Fleming

Where do you live? I live in Eurobin. I was born there and moved back after spending around 15 years in a few major cities. What do you do for a living? I work in admin at the front desk for Jo Ross-Jackson Hearing in Myrtleford. What are your hobbies and interests? I like to spend time with my family and I like to crochet. What do you think makes the area unique? Myrtleford has a lot of natural beauty, such as the mountains and the trees, especially in autumn. What would you change about the area? Not too much, but it would be nice to have more affordable childcare options and for children to have access to allied health and more specialists. What would you recommend for people to do in the area? Get out and explore all of the little walking tracks and the Mosaic Trail.