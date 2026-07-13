How long have you lived here?

I came up here five years ago from Melbourne, originally from the UK.

What do you like about living here?

The simplicity of the lifestyle, the outdoors and skiing. The rivers and the lake, plus the sacred hidden gems, which I should keep to myself (think water holes).

Would you like to see any changes or additions?

Yes, there should be more street lights.

What do you do, your hobbies and interests?

I’m a local hairdresser. I love walking my dog Luna, particularly around water because she loves to swim. I love skiing and going to my gym.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

Definitely on the Gorge Walk, then to one of the great cafes for coffee, and watch the world go by at a leisurely pace.