Sunday night was a chance for the Ovens and King Football Netball League to come together ahead of the finals, and recognise those who stood above the rest of their compatriots and opponents, both on the field and off.

The night was kicked off with the club championship being awarded to Whorouly Football Netball Club, in recognition of a dominant year on both the football field and netball court.

A total of seven life memberships were awarded, including to Whorouly’s Sally and Cameron Wood, and Christine White.

Goorambat’s Stacey Nolan was named Volunteer of the Year, while Milawa’s Jock Gardner was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Several newly badged umpires were presented with their C grade whistles, while Whorouly’s Candy Wheldon received her B grade badge.

Both Bright and Whorouly were well represented in the football Team of the Year, while three Lions were named in the netball Team of the Year, while Whorouly’s Kelly Cousins named Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Bright dominated the B reserve vote count, with Tracy Fitzpatrick named best and fairest ahead of teammate and runner up Mia Lynch.

The highlight of the night for the netball was the Fay Morgan vote count for the A grade best and fairest, taken out in style by versatile Lion, Jess Allen.

Allen polled 32 votes across a dominant year, with the runner up, Tahlia Matthews-Vincent from Milawa, only polling 25.

Whorouly's Matt Charleston was runner up in the reserves best and fairest count, while Michael Newton picked up his second leading goal kicker award.

The senior football best and fairest awards was shared between North Wangaratta midfielder Zak Sartore and Greta’s mid-forward weapon Cody Crawford, with Moyhu’s Paddy McNamara three votes in arrears.

Full list of award winners

Senior football

MVP: Cody Crawford (Greta).

Leading Goal Kicker: Michael Newton (Whorouly) – 85 goals.

Best and Fairest Winner: Cody Crawford (Greta), Zak Sartore (North Wangaratta) – 25 votes.

Runner Up: Paddy McNamara (Moyhu) – 22 votes.

A grade netball

MVP: Georgia Spencer (Benalla All Blacks).

Leading Goal Shooter: Amy Starzer (Bonnie Doon) – 722 goals.

Best and Fairest Winner: Jess Allen (Whorouly) – 32 votes.

Runner Up: Tahlia Matthews-Vincent (Milawa) – 25 votes.

Rising Star Awards

Football: Zak Sartore (North Wangaratta).

Netball: Abbey Forrest (Whorouly).

Reserves football

MVP: John Conroy (Milawa).

Leading Goal Kicker: Dylan Savage (Tarrawingee) – 60 goals).

Best and Fairest Winner: John Conroy (Milawa) – 26 votes.

Runner Up: Matthew Charleston (Whorouly) – 17 votes.

B grade netball

MVP: Hannah Kilner (Moyhu).

Leading Goal Shooter: Kelsey Rigg (Greta) – 455 goals.

Best and Fairest Winner: Phebe Gibson (Whorouly) – 22 votes.

Runner Up: Kelsey Moss (Goorambat), Rachel Murphy (Greta) – 21 votes

B reserve netball

MVP: Emere Te Tai (Tarrawingee).

Leading Goal Shooter: Eloise Sheridan (Whorouly) – 484 goals.

Best and Fairest Winner: Tracy Fitzpatrick (Bright) – 24 votes.

Runner Up: Mia Lynch (Bright) – 18 votes.

Under 17s netball

MVP: Bella Neale (Bonnie Doon).

Leading Goal Shooter: Keira Thornton (Bonnie Doon) – 784 goals.

Best and Fairest Winner: Ciara Bennett (North Wangaratta) – 32 votes.

Runner Up: Bella Neale (Bonnie Doon) – 28 votes.

Representative Netball Best Player: Mia Younger.

Representative Netball Coaches Award: Darcie Jackson.

Under 15s netball

MVP: Ellouise Jones (Milawa).

Leading Goal Shooter: Lola Crook (Benalla All Blacks) – 575 goals.

Best and Fairest Winner: Harper Robertson (Benalla All Blacks) – 30 votes.

Runner Up: Willow Brakels (Bonnie Doon) – 28 votes.

Representative Netball Best Player: Harper Robertson.

Representative Netball Coaches Award: Millie Johnson.

Club championship: Whorouly FNC.

Badged Umpires – C grade: Emma Dowdell (Goorambat), Kelsey Moss (Goorambat), Amelia Gall (Goorambat), Kaye O’Kane (King Valley), Jorja Duffy (Whorouly), Eleisha Fraser (Whorouly), Natalia Bakker (Milawa, WNA).

Badged Umpires – B grade: Candy Wheldon (Whorouly).

Volunteer of the Year: Stacey Nolan (Goorambat).

OKFNL Life Members: Melanie Reaper (Benalla All Blacks), Alara Jones (Benalla All Blacks), Cameron Wood (Whorouly), Sally Wood (Whorouly), Christine White (Whorouly), Mario Anania (Moyhu), Susanne Putt (Benalla All Blacks).

OKFNL Hall of Fame: Jock Gardner (Milawa).

Football team of the year

B: Max Scott (Who) (VC), Kyle McQuade (NW), Michael Elliott (Bri).

HB: Josh Bell (Gre), Nic Carney (Who), David Mundi (Mil).

C: Zak Sartore (NW), Jessie Smith (Who), Sam Cox (Ben).

HF: Paddy McNamara (Moy), Luke Quirk (Bri), Bailey Zimmermann (Moy).

F: James Law (BD), Michael Newton (Who), Corey Smith (NW).

Fol: Ed Bramich (Who), Cody Crawford (Gre), Sam Dalbosco (Bri) (C).

Int: Josh Smart (BD), Alistair Jacka (Gre), Jack Davies (KV).

Coach: Corey Smith (NW).

Netball team of the year

GK – Laura Keighran (Who); GD - Tahlia Matthews-Vincent (Mil); WD – Olivia Ryan (Goo) (VC); C – Amelia Mathewson (Gre); WA – Annie Creed (Tar); GA – Georgia Spencer (Ben) (C); GS – Amy Starzer (BD).

Int: Abbey Forrest (Who), Taylah Reidy (Gre), Jess Allen (Who), Erin Brond (BD), Tegan White (Tar).

Coach: Kelly Cousins (Who).