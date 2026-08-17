Bright Hospital Op Shops Inc. (BHOS) recently donated $9453 to Bright CFA to allow the brigade to invest in new equipment.

A new additional infrared camera can be used in bushfire operations and other incidents the brigade attends; and an atmospheric monitoring device will aid on-scene at emergencies involving structures, hazardous martials and other incidents.

Bright CFA captain, Brad Drennan, said both devices will be a great asset for the team.

"This equipment gives our brigade a greater capability to respond to events within the Ovens Valley and beyond," he said.

"The thermal-imaging camera will help us with operations in a bushfire environment and aid in identifying and suppressing hot spots.

"The atmospheric monitoring device is completely new for our brigade.

The detector provides real-time monitoring of atmospheric conditions, including oxygen levels and the presence of hazardous gases, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen cyanide.

"We have our breathing apparatus, which aids and supports firefighters, but this device has different capabilities: it can aid in identifying potential atmospheric hazards, supporting safer decision-making and helping to protect our members and communities.

"There will be some additional training for our members, to understand what readings signify in certain situations, to support future responses.

"The thermal imaging cameras are on the truck, ready to go and the gas detector will be available to use in response activities once training is completed."

Mr Drennan said he was deeply grateful another volunteer organisation had committed funds to the fire service in their own community.

"I pass on the thanks of our 43 CFA members back to the BHOS community," he said.

"Without you, this equipment wouldn't exist for the safety of our community and our members.

"From one volunteer organisation to another, these guys do a power of work in our community and it's things like this we're grateful to be the recipients of."

While proceeds from the two BHOS storefronts in Ireland Street are primarily donated to Alpine Health, additional funds are granted to select local community groups and programs upon application.

"We raise additional grants for the community as needed," BHOS treasurer, Sue de Carheil said.

"It's our mission to help and when we fund organisations like the CFA, we are helping the community."

Ms de Carheil said there are a few organisations who may not realise they can come forward for help.

"We can help any deductible gift recipient, in other words, anyone who's entitled to claim a tax deduction for their donation.

"We can fund most emergency services and Alpine Health, but that includes other hospitals in the Alpine Shire, such as the Wodonga hospital.

"We're still open to other requests, so don't hesitate."

BHOS are also looking for anyone with a few hours up their sleeve to lend a hand, especially on a Saturday.

"We're always after new volunteers," Ms de Carheil said

"We would love to be able to open normal shop business hours and at the moment we just don't have enough people to do that."