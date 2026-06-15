How long have you lived at Falls Creek?

I come up each ski season from Nathalia. I have been doing that for nine years now. In 2015 I did a group TAFE course in Wangaratta that led to me working at Falls Creek.

What do you like about the area?

Obviously the ski fields and in general the outdoor activities and being surrounded by beautiful nature.

Would you like to see any changes or additions?

Yes, get the roads fixed as there are too many pot holes.

What do you do, your hobbies and interests?

I work up at Falls Creek, sometimes starting at 3am. I liked playing AFL for Katamatite but am now unable to do that because of my seasonal work. In the summer I work for the CFA. I like to go to the beach when I can, and enjoy hiking, fishing, camping and 4 wheel driving.

Where would you take visitors to showcase the area?

Falls Creek, Bright and Buffalo Falls, Lady Bath and Rollasons Falls. The Gorge walk is a good place as well.