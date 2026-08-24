Person Around Town - Charlene Middledorp - Tawonga South

How long have you lived in the Tawonga South area? We were coming up for skiing holidays from Sydney, and decided to move here permanently 14 years ago. What do you like about living here? The community, the scenery, the quietness, and it feels safe. Would you like to see any changes or additions? Yes, more businesses open at peak times, and more public toilets. What are your hobbies and interests? I love caravanning. We recently crossed the Nullarbor in our van. I go to water aerobics. I like reading and cooking - my specialties are soups and goat curry. Where would you take visitors to showcase the area? Up to Falls Creek, Sullivans lookout, and the loop drive, Dederang, Yakandandah, Beechworth, Myrtleford and Bright. Then for lunch at one of the local wineries.