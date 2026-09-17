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Murray cod season is closed until 30 November and a new report has been released explaining that the handling of the fish is vital in sustaining the species' survival rates.

The Murray cod is the most searched fresh water fish found in Victoria according to Google Trends and its a fan favourite for recreational fishers and anglers alike in North East Victoria.

In terms of searches, it rates at a higher index than Rainbow trout, Golden perch, European perch and common carp.

The Ovens River — flowing directly through Bright and Myrtleford — is also one of the most important wild Murray cod rivers in Victoria.

Its unregulated flow, clean water, and abundant snags make it ideal cod habitat.

While the Murray cod populations are busy breeding, fishers should not target them while the season is closed until 30 November.

If you do catch a Murray cod, it's important to handle it correctly to increase its chances of survival.

This includes keeping them wet, wet your hands or gloves before touching them, and minimise air exposure to less than 30 seconds.

Support the full weight of the fish horizontally under its belly with both hands; never hand a Murray cod vertically by its jaw or lip grip, as this damages its spine and internal organs.

A new study on the Murray cod fishery has found that recreational fishers believe fish handling is important in recovering Murray cod fisheries.

Co-authored by some of the world’s leading recreational fishing experts and published in the international journal Fisheries Research, the research surveyed more than 3500 Murray cod fishers and is the largest survey of cod fishers to date.

The study aimed to assess perceptions related to handling practices and other factors that could influence the sustainability of the recreational Murray cod fishery.

Most anglers believed that the quality of the Murray cod recreational fishery has improved over recent decades and reported high satisfaction for Murray cod fishing in Victoria, consistent with population recovery.

Over 90 per cent of respondents reported that proper handling practices are important to the welfare of released Murray cod.

UNREGULATED FLOW: The Ovens River — flowing directly through Bright and Myrtleford — is also one of the most important wild Murray cod rivers in Victoria.

Blackwater was perceived as being the top threat to the Murray cod recreational fishery, followed by carp.

Fish stocking and appropriate fishing regulations, including the slot limit, were perceived as the most important management interventions to improving the Murray cod fishery.

The survey also showed that catch and release fishing for Murray cod has increased significantly over recent decades. The reported harvest rate for Murray cod was low.

Murray cod season is closed and during this time, cod are at their most vulnerable as they are in breeding mode.

Cod will protect their nests which often makes them territorial, aggressive and easy to catch.

All fishers can help Murray cod to successfully spawn and ensure great cod fishing for future generations by targeting other species, like yellowbelly and redfin, and ensuring they do not use fishing techniques which are likely to catch cod during this time.

Murray cod can travel hundreds of kilometres upstream when river levels are high for spawning.

They form breeding pairs and select a nest such as a sunken log or submerged rock to lay their eggs.

Males spend a lot of time guarding and tending to the fertilised eggs by continually fanning the eggs to keep them oxygenated.

After spawning the fish return back to the same area and even the same snag.

Murray cod are a priority species under the Fisheries Act 1995 and they are widely considered the most iconic native freshwater fish in Victoria.

Other ways you can protect Murray cod when handling include:

use a soft knotless or rubber landing net;

have sturdy gloves close by to protect your hands and to grip the lower jaw;

avoid lip grippers that bruise or damage the cod's mouth and jaw structure;

use long nosed pliers to safely remove hooks quickly;

ensure fish length measures are ready to go. Don't forget to wet them down prior to placing fish in them; and

have your camera or GoPro ready and functions pre-set.

To help the cod have a rest on the nest, in known cod waters:

do not deliberately target cod;

if you do accidentally catch a cod, keep it in the water and release immediately;

use lures smaller than 80mm for species such as yellow belly;

do not use surface lures;

use small yabbies only for species such as yellow belly;

do not use baits such as cheese, chicken, red meat and bardi grubs; and

use your past experience to determine your chances of encountering a cod and consider choosing another location to fish.

The closed season does not apply to the following waters:

Lake Eildon

Arcadia Pondage

Waters of the Wimmera and Millicent basins, except the Wimmera River

Waters south of the Great Dividing Range, except the Yarra River

Lake Eppalock

Cairn Curran Reservoir

Lake Nillahcootie

View the rules on the Victorian Fisheries Authority’s Murray Cod page.