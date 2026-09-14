Staffing review in Catholic schools

A review of learning support officer (LSO) staffing is under way as part of future planning for the region's Catholic schools, including those in Myrtleford. A spokesperson for Catholic Education Sandhurst Limited - which supports Catholic schools across central and North East Victoria including Marian College and St Mary's Primary School - said CESL was currently planning staff structures for next year, with the review of LSO staffing forming part of this process. When asked how many LSOs were employed in local schools, and whether there was potential for job losses through the review, the CESL spokesperson referred to its initial statement, saying "staffing arrangements across our schools, including in Myrtleford, have not been finalised". "CESL schools have historically employed LSOs at levels well beyond those funded through NCCD (Nationally Consistent Collection of Data on school students with disability)," the spokesperson said. "We are working towards bringing our staffing models closer to those seen across government and independent schools, while ensuring support remains targeted to student needs." CESL supports 52 schools, six early learning centres and two specialist settings across the Sandhurst diocese. The CESL spokesperson said Catholic schools across Victoria were currently undertaking planning and budgeting activities for 2027, to ensure they were well-placed to support their staff, students and school communities into the future. "Careful work is under way to accommodate the upcoming enterprise bargaining agreement, which will deliver well-deserved wage increases of at least 28.3 per cent over four years for our teachers and staff, and changes in the way the federal government is assessing eligibility for NCCD funding for students with additional needs," the spokesperson said. "Planning is still underway and staffing arrangements across our schools, including in Myrtleford, have not been finalised. "We remain committed to ensuring students receive the support they need to participate fully in school life, with schools continuing to provide reasonable adjustments and targeted support based on student needs."