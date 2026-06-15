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Where are you from?
I live in Bright.
How long have you lived in the area?
Nearly two years. I used to live in Beechworth before that.
What do you do for a living?
I'm the co-owner of Liquid Gold Cellars in Ireland Street. It's a tasting bar and cellar door combination, specifically focused on local goods.
What are your hobbies and interests?
Definitely everything drink-related. I've worked in breweries over the years in product development. I love mixing flavours.
What do you think makes the area unique?
Places like Bright: the variety of different businesses and foods, it's location and it's rich tourism trade.
What would you change about the area?
Nothing. Bright has got it all.