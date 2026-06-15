Where are you from?

I live in Bright.

How long have you lived in the area?

Nearly two years. I used to live in Beechworth before that.

What do you do for a living?

I'm the co-owner of Liquid Gold Cellars in Ireland Street. It's a tasting bar and cellar door combination, specifically focused on local goods.

What are your hobbies and interests?

Definitely everything drink-related. I've worked in breweries over the years in product development. I love mixing flavours.

What do you think makes the area unique?

Places like Bright: the variety of different businesses and foods, it's location and it's rich tourism trade.

What would you change about the area?

Nothing. Bright has got it all.