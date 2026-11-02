Person Around Town - Bright - Paul Drummond

Where do you live? I live in Bright during half of the year and Melbourne in the other. What do you do for a living? I work as a consultant. What are your hobbies and interests? I like mountain biking and kicking the footy. What do you think makes the area unique? The community and location, especially the mountains. I also like the coffee and the food. Would you change anything about the area? No, I wouldn't change a thing. What would you recommend for people to do in the area? I would recommend doing anything outdoors.