Where do you live?

I'm from Melbourne.

How often do you visit the Bright area?

About six times a year.

What do you do for a living?

I'm a music teacher and a musical therapist, specialising in piano.

What are your hobbies and interests?

I like playing, listening to and writing music. I also like cooking; what I call 'Jazz cooking', where I prepare a whole lot of everything.

What do you think makes the area unique?

The things which stand out to me are the colour-change of the trees and the bike culture here.

What would you change about the area?

I think people should make an effort to see the Bright Autumn Festival next year. I didn't plan on it, but I highly recommend it.