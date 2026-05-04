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Where do you live?
I'm from Melbourne.
How often do you visit the Bright area?
About six times a year.
What do you do for a living?
I'm a music teacher and a musical therapist, specialising in piano.
What are your hobbies and interests?
I like playing, listening to and writing music. I also like cooking; what I call 'Jazz cooking', where I prepare a whole lot of everything.
What do you think makes the area unique?
The things which stand out to me are the colour-change of the trees and the bike culture here.
What would you change about the area?
I think people should make an effort to see the Bright Autumn Festival next year. I didn't plan on it, but I highly recommend it.